Soccer-Wasteful Saints held to goalless draw by Swansea

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Southampton were held to a goalless draw by Swansea City on Saturday as they began the new season by failing to score for the sixth straight Premier League home game.

Southampton, who dominated the majority of the game, recorded 29 attempts on goal, but only managed to test Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski on two occasions.

Striker Manolo Gabbiadini's header hit the crossbar in the second minute, while attempts from James Ward-Prowse and Dusan Tadic were saved by Fabianski.

Coach Mauricio Pellegrino's late substitutes Charlie Austin and Sofiane Boufal failed to make an impact as Swansea produced a fine defensive display, led by the centre-back pairing Federico Fernandez and Alfie Mawson.