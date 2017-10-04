FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southampton's Van Dijk still open to transfer
#Sports News
October 4, 2017 / 5:01 AM / 14 days ago

Southampton's Van Dijk still open to transfer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Stoke City vs Southampton - bet365 Stadium, Stoke, Britain - September 30, 2017 Southampton's Virgil van Dijk before the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

REUTERS - Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk insists he has “no regrets” over his failed transfer request and is still open to a potential move from St Mary’s in January.

Van Dijk was left out of Southampton’s first-team squad by manager Mauricio Pellegrino after the Dutch international handed in a transfer request following interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City in the transfer window.

The 26-year-old centre back returned to action, for the first time since January, against Palace last month but he has again cast doubt over his long-term future at the club.

”Well, a lot happened,“ Van Dijk told Fox Sports. ”Learned a lot, heard a lot, seen a lot and all that. Got some life experience.

”I‘m not sorry for anything. Of course, I wanted to make a step up, but Southampton did not want me to sell me, but you’re a professional, so now I’ll give everything to the club.

“Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what’s possible.”

Van Dijk is currently with the Netherlands squad, who are in a tough qualification battle for a spot in the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

The Netherlands are third in Group A, three points behind second-placed Sweden and four behind group leaders France ahead of their matches against Belarus and the Swedes.

The group winners automatically qualify for the finals, with the second-placed teams entering playoffs.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

