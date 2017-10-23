Soccer: Pellegrino urges Southampton to keep fighting for points

(Reuters) - Southampton must continue to fight for every single point in the Premier League, manager Mauricio Pellegrino has said after their narrow 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - October 21, 2017 Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Moroccan midfielder Sofiane Boufal ran almost the length of the pitch to score a stunning 85th-minute goal at the St Mary’s Stadium to help the Saints post their third win of the season.

Goals have been in short supply for Southampton - Boufal’s wonder-strike was their eighth of the season - but Pellegrino said he was happy with the team’s style of play.

“In football in the Premier League you have to fight for every single point,” the Argentine manager said.

“We play a very difficult team and to beat them you have to do a lot of things. I am happy with how we play and we have to continue,” he added.

“To sustain and to win games you have to play well. You have to play better than the opponent... this is our job and I will repeat that the attitude of the players is right, is good.”

Southampton, who are 10th in the league with 12 points from nine games, travel to 12th-placed Brighton and Hove Albion in the league on Sunday.