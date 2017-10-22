FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boufal solo effort for Saints stuns Albion
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 22, 2017 / 5:31 AM / in 3 days

Boufal solo effort for Saints stuns Albion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reuters - Sofiane Boufal ran almost the length of the pitch to score a stunning 85th-minute goal at the St Mary’s Stadium as Southampton beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - October 21, 2017 West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore in action with Southampton's Sofiane Boufal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The Moroccan midfielder picked up the ball just outside his own area and picked his way through Albion’s midfield at pace before transferring the ball from one foot to the other and beating the diving Ben Foster in the opposition’s goal.

The win was only Southampton’s second in 11 home games and was fitting reward after they threatened from the start with Ryan Bertrand’s free kick deflected on to the bar and Shane Long, who is without a goal in 26 games for club and country, going close.

The visitors, for whom Jonny Evans departed injured after falling heavily on his shoulder, hardly touched the ball before the interval although former Saint Jay Rodriguez had two chances to snatch a win before Boufal came off the bench to make the difference.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.