FACTBOX-Soccer-Premier League table for 2016-17 season

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chelsea lifted the Premier League title for the second time in three years with Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City being relegated to the Championship. Here is the league table at the end of the 2016-17 season (ranked in order of final position): TEAM PLAYED WON DRAWN LOST GD POINTS Chelsea 38 30 3 5 52 93 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 60 86 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 41 78 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 36 76 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 33 75 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 25 69 Everton 38 17 10 11 18 61 Southampton 38 12 10 16 -7 46 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 -12 46 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 -8 45 West Ham United 38 12 9 17 -17 45 Leicester City* 38 12 8 18 -15 44 Stoke City 38 11 11 16 -15 44 Crystal Palace 38 12 5 21 -13 41 Swansea City 38 12 5 21 -25 41 Burnley 38 11 7 20 -16 40 Watford 38 11 7 20 -28 40 Hull City 38 9 7 22 -43 34 Middlesbrough 38 5 13 20 -26 28 Sunderland 38 6 6 26 -40 24 *Leicester City finished above Stoke City as they won a higher number of games. (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)