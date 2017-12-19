Soccer: Man arrested over alleged hate crime on Man City's Sterling

LONDON (Reuters) - A man has been arrested over allegations of a hate crime against a player for the English soccer club, Manchester City, at the club’s training ground, police said on Tuesday.
Greater Manchester Police said a 29-year-old man was in custody on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and the incident, involving City forward Raheem Sterling, was being treated as a hate crime.
“Racism will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester and has no place in civilised society,” Detective Chief Inspector Paul Walker said in a statement.
“We take every report incredibly seriously.”
Sterling scored twice in City’s 4-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.
The club has yet to comment.
Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Richard Balmforth