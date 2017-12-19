FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Man arrested over alleged hate crime on Man City's Sterling
December 19, 2017 / 12:22 PM / a day ago

Soccer: Man arrested over alleged hate crime on Man City's Sterling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A man has been arrested over allegations of a hate crime against a player for the English soccer club, Manchester City, at the club’s training ground, police said on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City vs Southampton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 29, 2017 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their second goal. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Greater Manchester Police said a 29-year-old man was in custody on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and the incident, involving City forward Raheem Sterling, was being treated as a hate crime.

“Racism will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester and has no place in civilised society,” Detective Chief Inspector Paul Walker said in a statement.

“We take every report incredibly seriously.”

Sterling scored twice in City’s 4-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The club has yet to comment.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Richard Balmforth

