FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adam keen on Stoke stay but playing time is a priority
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
New York Attack
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 1, 2017 / 8:43 AM / a day ago

Adam keen on Stoke stay but playing time is a priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam would be happy to extend his five-year stay at the Premier League club as long as he gets regular first-team playing time.

Football Soccer - Premier League - Stoke City vs Arsenal - Stoke-on-Trent, Britain - August 19, 2017 Stoke City's Charlie Adam before the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

The 31-year-old was left on the bench for eight league games this season before making a two-minute cameo in last Saturday’s 1-0 win at Watford. The Scot also played in the club’s two League Cup games earlier this season.

“I love it here and I want to stay but I want to be playing as well so we will have to wait and see,” Adam told Sky Sports.

”The manager (Mark Hughes) has said that I would have to wait for an injury or a suspension before I get an opportunity.

“I try and work hard, I don’t cause any problems, I enjoy it there and the manager knows that when called on he could rely on me. But it all comes down to the club and what they want to do.”

Currently 14th in the league, Stoke will try to climb up the table when they host 11th-placed Leicester City on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.