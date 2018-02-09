Soccer: Jese back in Stoke squad for Brighton clash

(Reuters) - Stoke City forward Jese Rodriguez will return to the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion after missing the last 10 weeks to deal with his infant son’s health problems in Spain, manager Paul Lambert said.

Jese, 24, arrived in the close season on loan from French side Paris St Germain and struck against Arsenal on debut but has not added to his nine league appearances since the 3-0 defeat by Liverpool in November.

“Jese is back with us and has been training and will be part of the squad at the weekend,” Lambert said. “His fitness levels have obviously been down but he played in the under-23 game on Monday evening and did very well.”

Relegation-threatened Stoke are 18th in the table with 24 points and have lost four of their last six league games while Brighton are 13th.