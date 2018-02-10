Soccer: Ryan the hero as Brighton deny Stoke late winner

REUTERS - Stoke City blew a chance to move out of the Premier League’s bottom three when Charlie Adam missed a 90th-minute penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The substitute’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Mat Ryan - and moments later another replacement, Anthony Knockaert, headed Mame Diouf’s effort off the line to preserve Brighton’s hard-earned point.

The visitors had taken a first-half lead through a classy goal by Jose Izquierdo on 32 minutes, but Xherdan Shaqiri equalised for much-improved Stoke midway through the second half.

The draw left Stoke 18th while Brighton are 13th, but still just three points clear of safety.