FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Sports News
February 10, 2018 / 5:26 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer: Ryan the hero as Brighton deny Stoke late winner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Stoke City blew a chance to move out of the Premier League’s bottom three when Charlie Adam missed a 90th-minute penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The substitute’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Mat Ryan - and moments later another replacement, Anthony Knockaert, headed Mame Diouf’s effort off the line to preserve Brighton’s hard-earned point.

Slideshow (6 Images)

The visitors had taken a first-half lead through a classy goal by Jose Izquierdo on 32 minutes, but Xherdan Shaqiri equalised for much-improved Stoke midway through the second half.

The draw left Stoke 18th while Brighton are 13th, but still just three points clear of safety.

Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.