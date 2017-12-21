Soccer: Diouf calls for unity at struggling Stoke

(Reuters) - Stoke City players must fight together to improve results for the stuttering Premier League club, striker Mame Diouf has said ahead of Saturday’s crunch match against fellow strugglers West Bromwich Albion.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Stoke City vs Swansea City - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain - December 2, 2017 Stoke City's Mame Biram Diouf celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Andrew Yates/Files

Stoke have won just two and lost seven of their 11 league games since the start of October and sit one point above the relegation zone in 17th position and on a three-game losing streak.

”We’ve got to come back out against West Brom and do everything right,“ Diouf told the Stoke Sentinel. ”We have to play together. We have to defend together and attack together, do everything together as a team.

“If we play as a team then hopefully the luck will come with us and we can turn things around.”

The club’s dismal show this season has heaped pressure on manager Mark Hughes, whose future at the Potters could be at stake during his team’s match against 19th-placed West Brom.

Diouf, who has scored four goals in 17 league appearances this season, said Stoke’s players will continue to fight for the club and their manager.

“You can see it on the pitch we are really pushing on. We push on in all games,” said the 30-year-old.

”We have to keep fighting. We know we can do better than this and we have to make sure we do.

“We’re always going to battle. We know our qualities and we know what we are capable of doing. We are going to battle until the end.”