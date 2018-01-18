SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Stoke City v Huddersfield Town matches

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Stoke City and Huddersfield Town will meet for the 73rd time in all competitions on Saturday. We look at some notable matches between the clubs.

Huddersfield Town 3 Stoke City 1 (League Division One, Nov. 1997)

After a poor start to the season that led to manager Brian Horton being sacked, Huddersfield produced an inspired display under new boss Peter Jackson for a 3-1 home win for their first victory of the campaign.

Huddersfield midfielder Lee Richardson opened the scoring seconds after the restart with a low shot from distance. Stoke right back Andy Griffin then smashed home at the other end to drag his team back into the match in the 79th minute.

Marcus Stewart put Huddersfield back in front and, with Stoke pushing bodies forward for an equaliser, home winger Paul Dalton shot into an empty net to seal victory.

Huddersfield, who were winless in the first 14 games of the season, finished in 16th place while Stoke were relegated.

Stoke City 3 Huddersfield Town 2 (League Division One, Sept. 1996)

A brace from Mike Sheron and a goal by fellow striker John Gayle helped Stoke to come from behind to win at the Victoria Ground.

Huddersfield went ahead as Stoke defender Nigel Worthington turned Marcus Stewart’s cross into his own net and increased their lead against the run of play when Stewart sent a shot in off the post in the 36th minute.

Stoke hit back through striker John Gayle just before half time and Sheron headed in from close range to level the score at 2-2 before tapping in the winner after Ray Wallace’s shot struck the post.

Stoke ended the season in 12th, with Huddersfield finishing eight places below them.

Stoke City 1 Huddersfield 2 (League Division One, Mar. 1998)

Huddersfield moved away from the relegation zone with a 2-1 victory with goals from strikers Paul Barnes and Marcus Stewart.

Barnes opened the scoring with a well-taken volley from the right and Stewart doubled the visitors’ lead shortly with a shot that ricocheted in off a Stoke defender.

Huddersfield defended resolutely but were undone by midfielder Danny Tiatto’s free kick in the 90th minute.

Peter Jackson’s Huddersfield suffered only one defeat in their next eight games and finished the season in 16th while Stoke were relegated.

Huddersfield Town 0 Stoke City 1 (League Division One, Feb. 1971)

A late Terry Conroy penalty gave Stoke victory in the two clubs’ fifth meeting of the season, dealing a blow to the home side’s top-flight survival hopes.

Having claimed a 3-1 league win at the Victoria Ground earlier in the season, Stoke had beaten Huddersfield 1-0 in a second FA Cup fourth round replay at Old Trafford after 3-3 and 0-0 draws.

Huddersfield looked set to avenge their defeats in the fifth encounter until left back Geoff Hutt conceded a penalty by palming away a shot by midfielder John Mahoney.

Goalkeeper David Lawson got a hand to Conroy’s penalty but the shot had too much power and the 80th-minute goal proved decisive.

Stoke finished the season in 13th place, with Huddersfield two places lower.

Stoke City 0 Huddersfield Town 2 (League Division Three, Nov. 1991)

Striker Iwan Roberts scored twice as Huddersfield secured their first victory at Stoke in more than 40 years in front of 10,000-plus fans at the Victoria Ground.

Roberts charged on to a loose ball in the box to drive home the opener and then met midfielder Chris Marsden’s free kick with a powerful header for the second goal.

Huddersfield had to endure nervy moments towards the end of the match after defender Peter Jackson was sent off for tugging at Wayne Biggins’ shirt with the Stoke forward through on goal.

Stoke finished the season fourth behind Brentford, Birmingham City and third-placed Huddersfield. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)