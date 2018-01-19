SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Stoke City v Huddersfield Town

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Stoke City and Huddersfield Town at bet365 Stadium.

Head-to-head (last 10 matches)

Huddersfield 1-1 Stoke (Premier League, Dec. 2017)

Huddersfield 0-0 Stoke (League Division Two, Dec. 2001)

Stoke 1-1 Huddersfield (League Division Two, Sept. 2001)

Stoke 1-2 Huddersfield (League Division One, March 1998)

Huddersfield 3-1 Stoke (League Division One, Nov. 1997)

Huddersfield 2-1 Stoke (League Division One, Jan. 1997)

Stoke 3-2 Huddersfield (League Division One, Sept. 1996)

Stoke 1-1 Huddersfield (League Division One, March 1996)

Huddersfield 1-1 Stoke (League Division One, Dec. 1995)

Huddersfield 1-0 Stoke (League Division Two, Apr. 1993)

Premier League form guide (last five matches)

Stoke - W D L L L

Huddersfield - D D D L L

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill)

1/1 Stoke to win

3/1 Huddersfield to win

9/4 Match to end in a draw

Correct score:

Stoke: 11/2 1-0; 8/1 2-0; 8/1 2-1; 16/1 3-0; 18/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2

Huddersfield: 17/2 1-0; 18/1 2-0; 12/1 2-1; 50/1 3-0; 40/1 3-1; 50/1 3-2

Draw: 15/2 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 18/1 2-2; 80/1 3-3

First scorer:

9/2 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting; 9/2 Peter Crouch; 5/1 Mame Biram Diouf; 5/1 Saido Berahino; 13/2 Julien Ngoy; 13/2 Xherdan Shaqiri; 7/1 Laurent Depoitre; 7/1 Steve Mounie; 7/1 Ramadan Sobhi; 9/1 Joe Lolley; 9/1 Tom Ince; 9/1 Joe Allen; 10/1 BAR

Also:

3/1 Choupo-Moting to score and Stoke to win

7/1 Depoitre to score and Huddersfield to win (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)