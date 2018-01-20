SHOWCASE-Soccer-Lambert off to a flier as Stoke win at last

* Stoke City beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 in Paul Lambert’s opening game in charge

* Victory was Stoke’s first in seven games

* Lambert made four changes from team beaten at Old Trafford

* Huddersfield gave full league debut to new signing Alex Pritchard

* Joe Allen opened scoring on 53 minutes after move begun by Charlie Adam

* Mame Diouf doubled the lead by rounding off slick 69th-minute move

* Stoke’s Xherdan Shaqiri also had scissor kick goal ruled out for offside

* Stoke host Watford on Jan. 31; Huddersfield home to Liverpool Jan. 30 STOKE CITY 2 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Paul Lambert enjoyed the perfect start to his career as Stoke City manager as his new side brushed aside Huddersfield Town 2-0 at a raucous bet365 stadium to move out of the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

Joe Allen and Mame Diouf scored the goals in the second half as Stoke, who included four changes from the side who lost at Old Trafford on Monday, won for the first time in seven games in all competitions.

Lambert was cheered ahead of kickoff and ended up doing a jig on the touchline after Allen got on the end of Eric Choupo-Moting’s cross in the 53rd minute and then Diouf rounded off an intricate move on 69 minutes.

Stoke’s impressive Xherdan Shaqiri also had a goal ruled out for offside as Huddersfield, who gave a first league start to new signing Alex Pritchard, slumped to a third successive league defeat. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)