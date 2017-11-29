Soccer-Mane and Salah shine as Liverpool beat Stoke 3-0

* Liverpool beat Stoke City 3-0 in a lively encounter

* Sadio Mane fired Liverpool ahead with a superb finish

* Mane missed a good chance to double Liverpool’s lead

* Joe Allen missed a pair of sitters for Stoke City

* Substitute Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 with a breathtaking volley

* Salah added the third with a clinical finish

* Stoke are at home to Swansea next, Liverpool visit Brighton

STOKE CITY 0 LIVERPOOL 3

Nov 29 (Reuters) - A first-half goal from Sadio Mane and a double by substitute Mohamed Salah after the break gave Liverpool a 3-0 win at Stoke City on Wednesday as they continued their push towards the Premier League’s top four.

Mane fired Liverpool ahead with a superbly dinked finish in the 17th minute and set up the second for Salah, who netted with a brilliant volley in the 77th before sealing Liverpool’s win with a clinical finish after racing clear of his markers.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was lucky to receive only a yellow card for a lunging tackle after the opener from Mane, who hit the outside of the post with only goalkeeper Lee Grant to beat shortly before halftime.

Liverpool’s former midfielder Joe Allen squandered two good chances for Stoke after the break, shooting wide of the far post and volleying over the bar from seven metres before Salah’s double took his season’s tally to 17 goals in all competitions. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)