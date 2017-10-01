Soccer-Pellegrino wants struggling Saints to maintain playing style

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Southampton may be struggling to find their rhythm up front but manager Mauricio Pellegrino believes the team will win more than they lose playing the way they are.

Captain Maya Yoshida appeared to have rescued a point for Southampton against Stoke City on Saturday with a 75th-minute equaliser but Peter Crouch’s late winner gave the home side a 2-1 victory.

Southampton’s second loss in as many weeks leaves them on eight points from seven games. They have scored just seven goals, two less than they have conceded, but Pellegrino said he was not worried as the team had come up against tough defences.

“We created a couple of clear chances in the first half, and in the second half we were there. Ok, we have to keep going, and we repeat, playing in this way we will win more than we lose,” Pellegrino told the Southern Daily Echo after the game.

“The football today with the majority of the teams it’s really difficult to create chances and to score goals,” the Argentine added.

“It could be a lack of goals, but it could also be we have to avoid (conceding) these type of goals.”

Pellegrino, who has guided his team to just two wins so far, felt that his side were unfortunate not to enjoy better results.

“One thing is the score and another is what we are doing on the pitch and we have to analyse well to make some changes,” he added.

“We will try different players, different positions. It is something we are doing because during the game we changed two or three times.”

Southampton host Newcastle United in the league on Oct. 15, after the international break. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O‘Brien)