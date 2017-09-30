CORRECTED-Soccer-Late Crouch winner earns Stoke first victory since August

(Corrects Berahino’s scoreless run to 30 games)

* Stoke beat Southampton 2-1 for first league win since Aug. 19

* Mame Biram Diouf headed Stoke in front in the 40th minute

* Sadio Berahino penalty miss extended scoreless run to 30 games

* Southampton’s Maya Yoshida equalised before late Peter Crouch winner

* Virgil van Dijk made first Southampton start since January

* Stoke visit Manchester City next, Southampton host Newcastle

STOKE CITY 2 SOUTHAMPTON 1

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Substitute Peter Crouch scored a late winner as Stoke City beat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday to claim their first Premier League victory since August.

The imposing former England forward poked home from close range in the 85th minute, 15 minutes after coming on, to seal only the second victory of the season for the Potters.

Maya Yoshida had appeared to rescue a point for Southampton after he fired home a 75th-minute equaliser to cancel out Mame Biram Diouf’s headed opener in the 40th minute.

Stoke’s Sadio Berahino missed a first-half penalty to extend his goalless streak to 30 games, while Southampton’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk -- who submitted a transfer request in the summer -- made his first start since January.

Stoke Climb to 13th with eight points and trail Southampton, in 12th, on goal difference. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Clare Fallon)