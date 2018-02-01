Soccer: Stoke out of relegation zone after Watford stalemate

REUTERS - Stoke City climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after a dull 0-0 draw against Watford on Wednesday.

Watford keeper Orestis Karnezis saved a crisp half-volley from Xherdan Shaqiri to deny the hosts their best scoring chance.

Watford’s new signing Gerard Deulofeu set up substitute Roberto Pereyra in the closing stages, but his weak shot was easily kept out by keeper Jack Butland.

Paul Lambert’s Stoke, who kept successive clean sheets for the first time since March, moved up to 16th in the table while Watford are 11th after manager Javi Gracia’s second game in charge.