Soccer-West Ham crush Stoke with Arnautovic on target

* Stoke slumped to 3-0 home defeat by West Ham

* Mark Noble gave West Ham the lead with a penalty

* Marko Arnautovic made it 2-0 after 75 minutes

* Diafra Sakho heaped more misery on Stoke

* Stoke have conceded nine goals in three games

* West Ham host Newcastle next, Stoke home to West Brom

STOKE CITY 0 WEST HAM UNITED 3

Dec 16 (Reuters) - West Ham United continued their Premier League resurgence with a 3-0 victory at Stoke City to move clear of the relegation places on Saturday with Marko Arnautovic scoring against his old club.

The kickoff was delayed because of a power outage at the bet365 Stadium, but it was West Ham who switched on quicker and they took the lead with Mark Noble’s penalty.

West Ham defended solidly thereafter and Arnautovic, who joined the London club in the summer, wrapped up the points in the 76th minute having twice been denied by the woodwork.

Diafra Sakho gave the scoreline a slightly flattering look with a third goal for the visitors in the 87th minute.

With seven points from their last three games under new manager David Moyes, West Ham moved up to 15th with 17 points, above Stoke who are now only one point above the bottom three having conceded nine goals in three games. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)