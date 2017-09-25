FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-English premier league summaries
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Pitting wild boars against dogs
#Soccer News
September 25, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 22 days ago

Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday 
Monday, September 25
Arsenal                  2 Alexandre Lacazette 20,67pen                                            
West Bromwich Albion     0                                                                         
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,134
- - -
Sunday, September 24
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tomer Hemed 51                                                          
Newcastle United         0                                                                         
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,468
- - -
Saturday, September 23
Leicester City           2 Shinji Okazaki 45+3, Jamie Vardy 69                                     
Missed penalty: Jamie Vardy 73
Liverpool                3 Mohamed Salah 15, Philippe Coutinho 23, Jordan Henderson 68             
Halftime: 1-2;           
- - -
Southampton              0                                                                         
Manchester United        1 Romelu Lukaku 20                                                        
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,930
- - -
Stoke City               0                                                                         
Chelsea                  4 Alvaro Morata 2,77,82, Pedro 30                                         
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,661
- - -
Everton                  2 Oumar Niasse 77,82                                                      
Bournemouth              1 Joshua King 49                                                          
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,133
- - -
Burnley                  0                                                                         
Huddersfield Town        0                                                                         
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,759
- - -
Manchester City          5 Leroy Sane 44, Raheem Sterling 51,59, Sergio Aguero 79, Fabian Delph 89 
Crystal Palace           0                                                                         
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,526
- - -
Swansea City             1 Tammy Abraham 56                                                        
Watford                  2 Andre Gray 13, Richarlison 90                                           
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,372
- - -
West Ham United          2 Javier Hernandez 65, Cheikhou Kouyate 87                                
Tottenham Hotspur        3 Harry Kane 34,38, Christian Eriksen 60                                  
Red Card: Serge Aurier 70
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,988
- - -

