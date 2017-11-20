Soccer-English premier league summaries

Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, November 20 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Pascal Gross 44, Jose Izquierdo 60 Stoke City 2 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 28, Kurt Zouma 45+1 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 29,676 - - - Sunday, November 19 Watford 2 Will Hughes 11, Richarlison 64 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,018 - - - Saturday, November 18 Manchester United 4 Anthony Martial 37, Chris Smalling 45+1, Paul Pogba 54, Romelu Lukaku 70 Newcastle United 1 Dwight Gayle 14 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 75,035 - - - Burnley 2 Jack Cork 29, Ashley Barnes 40 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 18,895 - - - Crystal Palace 2 James McArthur 1, Wilfried Zaha 35 Everton 2 Leighton Baines 6pen, Oumar Niasse 45+1 Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 25,526 - - - Leicester City 0 Manchester City 2 Gabriel Jesus 45, Kevin De Bruyne 49 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,908 - - - Bournemouth 4 Callum Wilson 26,31,84, Harry Arter 69 Red Card: Simon Francis 45+4 Huddersfield Town 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 10,879 - - - Liverpool 3 Mohamed Salah 31,41, Philippe Coutinho 68 Southampton 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,256 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 4 Alvaro Morata 17, Eden Hazard 23,62, Marcos Alonso 38 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 23,592 - - - Arsenal 2 Shkodran Mustafi 36, Alexis Sanchez 41 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 59,530 - - -