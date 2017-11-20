FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Soccer News
November 20, 2017 / 9:56 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday 
Monday, November 20
Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Pascal Gross 44, Jose Izquierdo 60                                       
Stoke City               2 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 28, Kurt Zouma 45+1                             
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 29,676
- - -
Sunday, November 19
Watford                  2 Will Hughes 11, Richarlison 64                                           
West Ham United          0                                                                          
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,018
- - -
Saturday, November 18
Manchester United        4 Anthony Martial 37, Chris Smalling 45+1, Paul Pogba 54, Romelu Lukaku 70 
Newcastle United         1 Dwight Gayle 14                                                          
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 75,035
- - -
Burnley                  2 Jack Cork 29, Ashley Barnes 40                                           
Swansea City             0                                                                          
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 18,895
- - -
Crystal Palace           2 James McArthur 1, Wilfried Zaha 35                                       
Everton                  2 Leighton Baines 6pen, Oumar Niasse 45+1                                  
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 25,526
- - -
Leicester City           0                                                                          
Manchester City          2 Gabriel Jesus 45, Kevin De Bruyne 49                                     
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,908
- - -
Bournemouth              4 Callum Wilson 26,31,84, Harry Arter 69                                   
Red Card: Simon Francis 45+4
Huddersfield Town        0                                                                          
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 10,879
- - -
Liverpool                3 Mohamed Salah 31,41, Philippe Coutinho 68                                
Southampton              0                                                                          
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,256
- - -
West Bromwich Albion     0                                                                          
Chelsea                  4 Alvaro Morata 17, Eden Hazard 23,62, Marcos Alonso 38                    
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 23,592
- - -
Arsenal                  2 Shkodran Mustafi 36, Alexis Sanchez 41                                   
Tottenham Hotspur        0                                                                          
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 59,530
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
