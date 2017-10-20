FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-English premier league summaries
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
Politics
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Infosys cuts revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys cuts revenue forecast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
October 20, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 4 days ago

Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Friday 
West Ham United          0                                            
Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Glenn Murray 10,75pen, Jose Izquierdo 45+2 
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,977
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Saturday, October 21 
Chelsea              v Watford              (1130)  
Huddersfield Town    v Manchester United    (1400)  
Manchester City      v Burnley              (1400)  
Newcastle United     v Crystal Palace       (1400)  
Stoke City           v Bournemouth          (1400)  
Swansea City         v Leicester City       (1400)  
Southampton          v West Bromwich Albion (1630)  
Sunday, October 22   
Everton              v Arsenal              (1230)  
Tottenham Hotspur    v Liverpool            (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.