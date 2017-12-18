FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Soccer News
December 18, 2017

Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday 
Monday, December 18
Everton                  3 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 45+2, Gylfi Sigurdsson 64, Wayne Rooney 73pen         
Missed penalty: Wayne Rooney 45+2
Swansea City             1 Leroy Fer 35                                                                
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 37,580
- - -
Sunday, December 17
Bournemouth              0                                                                             
Liverpool                4 Philippe Coutinho 20, Dejan Lovren 26, Mohamed Salah 44, Roberto Firmino 66 
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 10,780
- - -
West Bromwich Albion     1 Gareth Barry 77                                                             
Manchester United        2 Romelu Lukaku 27, Jesse Lingard 35                                          
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 24,782
- - -
Saturday, December 16
Manchester City          4 Ilkay Gundogan 14, Kevin De Bruyne 70, Raheem Sterling 80,90                
Missed penalty: Gabriel Jesus 75
Tottenham Hotspur        1 Christian Eriksen 90+3                                                      
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,214
- - -
Stoke City               0                                                                             
West Ham United          3 Mark Noble 19pen, Marko Arnautovic 75, Diafra Sakho 86                      
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 29,265
- - -
Chelsea                  1 Marcos Alonso 45+3                                                          
Southampton              0                                                                             
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,562
- - -
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                                             
Missed penalty: Glenn Murray 36
Burnley                  0                                                                             
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,921
- - -
Arsenal                  1 Mesut Ozil 23                                                               
Newcastle United         0                                                                             
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,379
- - -
Watford                  1 Abdoulaye Doucoure 68                                                       
Red Card: Troy Deeney 33 
Huddersfield Town        4 Elias Kachunga 6, Aaron Mooy 23,89pen, Laurent Depoitre 50                  
Red Card: Jonathan Hogg 61
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,026
- - -
Leicester City           0                                                                             
Red Card: Wilfred Ndidi 61
Crystal Palace           3 Christian Benteke 19, Wilfried Zaha 40, Bakary Sako 90+4                    
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 31,081
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
