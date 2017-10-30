FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-English premier league summaries
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
October 30, 2017 / 9:56 PM / in 8 hours

Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday 
Monday, October 30
Burnley                  1 Jeff Hendrick 74                                                
Newcastle United         0                                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,031
- - -
Sunday, October 29
Leicester City           2 Jamie Vardy 18, Demarai Gray 29                                 
Everton                  0                                                                 
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,891
- - -
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Glenn Murray 52                                                 
Southampton              1 Steven Davis 7                                                  
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,564
- - -
Saturday, October 28
Bournemouth              0                                                                 
Chelsea                  1 Eden Hazard 51                                                  
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,998
- - -
Arsenal                  2 Sead Kolasinac 51, Aaron Ramsey 57                              
Swansea City             1 Sam Clucas 22                                                   
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 59,493
- - -
Crystal Palace           2 Luka Milivojevic 50pen, Wilfried Zaha 90+7                      
West Ham United          2 Javier Hernandez 31, Andre Ayew 43                              
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,242
- - -
Liverpool                3 Daniel Sturridge 50, Roberto Firmino 58, Georginio Wijnaldum 75 
Missed penalty: Mohamed Salah 42
Huddersfield Town        0                                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,268
- - -
West Bromwich Albion     2 Jay Rodriguez 13, Matthew Phillips 90+2                         
Manchester City          3 Leroy Sane 10, Fernandinho 15, Raheem Sterling 64               
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 24,003
- - -
Watford                  0                                                                 
Stoke City               1 Darren Fletcher 16                                              
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,087
- - -
Manchester United        1 Anthony Martial 81                                              
Tottenham Hotspur        0                                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,034
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.