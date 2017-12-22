Soccer-English premier league summaries

Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Friday Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 53, Granit Xhaka 56, Mesut Ozil 58 Liverpool 3 Philippe Coutinho 26, Mohamed Salah 52, Roberto Firmino 71 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 59,409 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 23 Everton v Chelsea (1230) Brighton and Hove Albion v Watford (1500) Manchester City v Bournemouth (1500) Southampton v Huddersfield Town (1500) Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Swansea City v Crystal Palace (1500) West Ham United v Newcastle United (1500) Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) Leicester City v Manchester United (1945)