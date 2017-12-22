FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-English premier league summaries
December 22, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 3 days ago

Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Friday 
Arsenal   3 Alexis Sanchez 53, Granit Xhaka 56, Mesut Ozil 58          
Liverpool 3 Philippe Coutinho 26, Mohamed Salah 52, Roberto Firmino 71 
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 59,409
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                    
Saturday, December 23    
Everton                  v Chelsea              (1230)  
Brighton and Hove Albion v Watford              (1500)  
Manchester City          v Bournemouth          (1500)  
Southampton              v Huddersfield Town    (1500)  
Stoke City               v West Bromwich Albion (1500)  
Swansea City             v Crystal Palace       (1500)  
West Ham United          v Newcastle United     (1500)  
Burnley                  v Tottenham Hotspur    (1730)  
Leicester City           v Manchester United    (1945)

