Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Soccer News
December 27, 2017 / 9:36 PM / a day ago

Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, December 27
Newcastle United         0                                                                                                   
Manchester City          1 Raheem Sterling 31                                                                                
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 52,311
- - -
Tuesday, December 26
Liverpool                5 Philippe Coutinho 6, Roberto Firmino 52,66, Trent Alexander-Arnold 65, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 82 
Swansea City             0                                                                                                   
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 52,850
- - -
Huddersfield Town        1 Thomas Ince 10                                                                                    
Stoke City               1 Ramadan Sobhi 60                                                                                  
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,047
- - -
Manchester United        2 Jesse Lingard 53,90+1                                                                             
Burnley                  2 Ashley Barnes 3, Steven Defour 36                                                                 
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 75,046
- - -
Watford                  2 Molla Wague 45, Kasper Schmeichel 65og                                                            
Leicester City           1 Riyad Mahrez 37                                                                                   
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,308
- - -
West Bromwich Albion     0                                                                                                   
Everton                  0                                                                                                   
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,364
- - -
Bournemouth              3 Dan Gosling 29, Nathan Ake 57, Callum Wilson 90+1                                                 
West Ham United          3 James Collins 7, Marko Arnautovic 81,89                                                           
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,596
- - -
Chelsea                  2 Alvaro Morata 46, Marcos Alonso 60                                                                
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                                                                   
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,568
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur        5 Harry Kane 22,39,67, Dele Alli 49, Son Heung-Min 51                                               
Southampton              2 Sofiane Boufal 64, Dusan Tadic 82                                                                 
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 55,412
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                        
Thursday, December 28    
Crystal Palace           v Arsenal                  (2000)  
Saturday, December 30    
Bournemouth              v Everton                  (1500)  
Chelsea                  v Stoke City               (1500)  
Huddersfield Town        v Burnley                  (1500)  
Liverpool                v Leicester City           (1500)  
Newcastle United         v Brighton and Hove Albion (1500)  
Watford                  v Swansea City             (1500)  
Manchester United        v Southampton              (1730)  
Sunday, December 31      
Crystal Palace           v Manchester City          (1200)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Arsenal                  (1630)  
Monday, January 1        
Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth              (1230)  
Burnley                  v Liverpool                (1500)  
Leicester City           v Huddersfield Town        (1500)  
Stoke City               v Newcastle United         (1500)  
Everton                  v Manchester United        (1730)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
