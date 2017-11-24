UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Friday West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 45 Leicester City 1 Marc Albrighton 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 56,897 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 25 Crystal Palace v Stoke City (1500) Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (1500) Newcastle United v Watford (1500) Swansea City v Bournemouth (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Liverpool v Chelsea (1730) Sunday, November 26 Southampton v Everton (1330) Burnley v Arsenal (1400) Huddersfield Town v Manchester City (1600)