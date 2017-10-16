UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 16 Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 80 West Bromwich Albion 1 Nacer Chadli 63 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,203 - - - Sunday, October 15 Southampton 2 Manolo Gabbiadini 49,75pen Newcastle United 2 Isaac Hayden 20, Ayoze Perez 51 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,437 - - - Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Anthony Knockaert 82 Everton 1 Wayne Rooney 90pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,565 - - - Saturday, October 14 Watford 2 Troy Deeney 71pen, Tom Cleverley 90+2 Arsenal 1 Per Mertesacker 39 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,384 - - - Swansea City 2 Tammy Abraham 42,48 Huddersfield Town 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,657 - - - Burnley 1 Chris Wood 85 West Ham United 1 Michail Antonio 19 Red Card: Andy Carroll 27 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,945 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Cesar Azpilicueta 11og, Wilfried Zaha 45 Chelsea 1 Tiemoue Bakayoko 18 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 25,480 - - - Manchester City 7 Gabriel Jesus 17,56, Raheem Sterling 19, David Silva 27, Fernandinho 60, Leroy Sane 62, Bernardo Silva 79 Stoke City 2 Mame Biram Diouf 44, Kyle Walker 47og Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 54,128 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Christian Eriksen 47 Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 73,502 - - - Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,912 - - -