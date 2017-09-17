FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
September 17, 2017 / 2:27 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17
Manchester United        4 Antonio Valencia 4, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83, Romelu Lukaku 89, Anthony Martial 90+2pen 
Everton                  0                                                                                      
Halftime: 1-0;           
- - -
Chelsea                  0                                                                                      
Red Card: David Luiz 87  
Arsenal                  0                                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,478
- - -
Saturday, September 16
Tottenham Hotspur        0                                                                                      
Swansea City             0                                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 65,366
- - -
Huddersfield Town        1 Laurent Depoitre 46                                                                  
Leicester City           1 Jamie Vardy 50pen                                                                    
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,169
- - -
Liverpool                1 Mohamed Salah 30                                                                     
Burnley                  1 Scott Arfield 26                                                                     
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 53,231
- - -
Newcastle United         2 Christian Atsu 19, Jamaal Lascelles 68                                               
Stoke City               1 Xherdan Shaqiri 57                                                                   
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,795
- - -
Watford                  0                                                                                      
Manchester City          6 Sergio Aguero 27,31,81, Gabriel Jesus 38, Nicolas Otamendi 63, Raheem Sterling 89pen 
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 20,305
- - -
West Bromwich Albion     0                                                                                      
West Ham United          0                                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,942
- - -
Crystal Palace           0                                                                                      
Southampton              1 Steven Davis 6                                                                       
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,199
- - -
Friday, September 15
Bournemouth              2 Andrew Surman 67, Jermain Defoe 73                                                   
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Solly March 55                                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,369
- - -

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.