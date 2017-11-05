UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 Chelsea 1 Alvaro Morata 55 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,615 - - - Everton 3 Oumar Niasse 67, Dominic Calvert-Lewin 74, Leighton Baines 90+1pen Watford 2 Richarlison 46, Christian Kabasele 64 Missed penalty: Tom Cleverley 90+11 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Manchester City 3 Kevin De Bruyne 19, Sergio Aguero 50pen, Gabriel Jesus 74 Arsenal 1 Alexandre Lacazette 64 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,286 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Son Heung-Min 64 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 65,270 - - - Saturday, November 4 West Ham United 1 Manuel Lanzini 55 Liverpool 4 Mohamed Salah 21,75, Joel Matip 24, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 56 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,961 - - - Huddersfield Town 1 Rajiv Van La Parra 45 Red Card: Christopher Schindler 57 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,169 - - - Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Glenn Murray 29 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,822 - - - Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1 Steve Cook 90+2 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,237 - - - Southampton 0 Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 81 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,491 - - - Stoke City 2 Xherdan Shaqiri 39, Peter Crouch 73 Leicester City 2 Vicente Iborra 33, Riyad Mahrez 60 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,602 - - -