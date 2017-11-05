FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Soccer News
November 5, 2017 / 1:58 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5
Chelsea                  1 Alvaro Morata 55                                                   
Manchester United        0                                                                    
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,615
- - -
Everton                  3 Oumar Niasse 67, Dominic Calvert-Lewin 74, Leighton Baines 90+1pen 
Watford                  2 Richarlison 46, Christian Kabasele 64                              
Missed penalty: Tom Cleverley 90+11
Halftime: 0-0;           
- - -
Manchester City          3 Kevin De Bruyne 19, Sergio Aguero 50pen, Gabriel Jesus 74          
Arsenal                  1 Alexandre Lacazette 64                                             
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,286
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur        1 Son Heung-Min 64                                                   
Crystal Palace           0                                                                    
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 65,270
- - -
Saturday, November 4
West Ham United          1 Manuel Lanzini 55                                                  
Liverpool                4 Mohamed Salah 21,75, Joel Matip 24, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 56     
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,961
- - -
Huddersfield Town        1 Rajiv Van La Parra 45                                              
Red Card: Christopher Schindler 57
West Bromwich Albion     0                                                                    
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,169
- - -
Swansea City             0                                                                    
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Glenn Murray 29                                                    
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,822
- - -
Newcastle United         0                                                                    
Bournemouth              1 Steve Cook 90+2                                                    
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,237
- - -
Southampton              0                                                                    
Burnley                  1 Sam Vokes 81                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,491
- - -
Stoke City               2 Xherdan Shaqiri 39, Peter Crouch 73                                
Leicester City           2 Vicente Iborra 33, Riyad Mahrez 60                                 
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,602
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
