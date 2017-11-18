FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Soccer News
November 18, 2017 / 2:24 PM / in a day

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Manchester United    4 Anthony Martial 37, Chris Smalling 45+1, Paul Pogba 54, Romelu Lukaku 70 
Newcastle United     1 Dwight Gayle 14                                                          
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 75,035
- - -
Burnley              2 Jack Cork 29, Ashley Barnes 40                                           
Swansea City         0                                                                          
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 18,895
- - -
Crystal Palace       2 James McArthur 1, Wilfried Zaha 35                                       
Everton              2 Leighton Baines 6pen, Oumar Niasse 45+1                                  
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 25,526
- - -
Leicester City       0                                                                          
Manchester City      2 Gabriel Jesus 45, Kevin De Bruyne 49                                     
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,908
- - -
Bournemouth          4 Callum Wilson 26,31,84, Harry Arter 69                                   
Red Card: Simon Francis 45+4
Huddersfield Town    0                                                                          
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 10,879
- - -
Liverpool            3 Mohamed Salah 31,41, Philippe Coutinho 68                                
Southampton          0                                                                          
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,256
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0                                                                          
Chelsea              4 Alvaro Morata 17, Eden Hazard 23,62, Marcos Alonso 38                    
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 23,592
- - -
Arsenal              2 Shkodran Mustafi 36, Alexis Sanchez 41                                   
Tottenham Hotspur    0                                                                          
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 59,530
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, November 19      
Watford                  v West Ham United (1600)  
Monday, November 20      
Brighton and Hove Albion v Stoke City      (2000)

