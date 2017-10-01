UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Newcastle United 1 Joselu 36 Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 29 Halftime: 1-1; - - - Everton 0 Burnley 1 Jeff Hendrick 21 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,448 - - - Arsenal 2 Nacho Monreal 16, Alex Iwobi 56 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,378 - - - Saturday, September 30 Chelsea 0 Manchester City 1 Kevin De Bruyne 67 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,530 - - - West Ham United 1 Diafra Sakho 90 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,922 - - - Manchester United 4 Juan Mata 3, Marouane Fellaini 35,48, Romelu Lukaku 86 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,118 - - - Bournemouth 0 Leicester City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,444 - - - Stoke City 2 Mame Biram Diouf 40, Peter Crouch 85 Missed penalty: Saido Berahino 43 Southampton 1 Maya Yoshida 75 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,285 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Salomon Rondon 18, Jonny Evans 21 Watford 2 Abdoulaye Doucoure 37, Richarlison 90+5 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 24,606 - - - Huddersfield Town 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Harry Kane 9,24, Ben Davies 16, Moussa Sissoko 90+1 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 24,169 - - -