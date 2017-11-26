FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries
Sections
Featured
Manila police tell one story of a drug killing. Videos tell another
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Manila police tell one story of a drug killing. Videos tell another
$10,000 in sight for bitcoin as it rockets to new record high
bitcoin
$10,000 in sight for bitcoin as it rockets to new record high
Cabinet pick to show if president is breaking with the past
Zimbabwe
Cabinet pick to show if president is breaking with the past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
November 26, 2017 / 3:29 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26
Huddersfield Town        1 Nicolas Otamendi 45+1og                               
Manchester City          2 Sergio Aguero 47pen, Raheem Sterling 84               
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,169
- - -
Burnley                  0                                                       
Arsenal                  1 Alexis Sanchez 90+2pen                                
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,722
- - -
Southampton              4 Dusan Tadic 18, Charlie Austin 52,58, Steven Davis 87 
Everton                  1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 45                                   
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 30,461
- - -
Saturday, November 25
Liverpool                1 Mohamed Salah 65                                      
Chelsea                  1 Willian 85                                            
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,225
- - -
Crystal Palace           2 Ruben Loftus-Cheek 56, Mamadou Sakho 90+2             
Stoke City               1 Xherdan Shaqiri 53                                    
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,723
- - -
Manchester United        1 Lewis Dunk 66og                                       
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,018
- - -
Newcastle United         0                                                       
Watford                  3 Will Hughes 19, DeAndre Yedlin 45+1og, Andre Gray 62  
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 52,188
- - -
Swansea City             0                                                       
Bournemouth              0                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,228
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur        1 Harry Kane 74                                         
West Bromwich Albion     1 Salomon Rondon 4                                      
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 65,905
- - -
Friday, November 24
West Ham United          1 Cheikhou Kouyate 45                                   
Leicester City           1 Marc Albrighton 8                                     
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 56,897
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.