#Soccer News
November 28, 2017 / 9:44 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday 
Watford                  2 Troy Deeney 77pen, Abdoulaye Doucoure 84                 
Manchester United        4 Ashley Young 19,25, Anthony Martial 32, Jesse Lingard 86 
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 20,552
- - -
West Bromwich Albion     2 Hal Robson-Kanu 45+1, Sam Field 56                       
Newcastle United         2 Ciaran Clark 59, Jonny Evans 83og                        
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 25,534
- - -
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                          
Crystal Palace           0                                                          
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,889
- - -
Leicester City           2 Jamie Vardy 13, Riyad Mahrez 45+1                        
Tottenham Hotspur        1 Harry Kane 79                                            
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,950
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Wednesday, November 29   
Arsenal                  v Huddersfield Town (1945)  
Bournemouth              v Burnley           (1945)  
Chelsea                  v Swansea City      (1945)  
Everton                  v West Ham United   (2000)  
Manchester City          v Southampton       (2000)  
Stoke City               v Liverpool         (2000)  
Saturday, December 2     
Chelsea                  v Newcastle United  (1230)  
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool         (1500)  
Everton                  v Huddersfield Town (1500)  
Leicester City           v Burnley           (1500)  
Stoke City               v Swansea City      (1500)  
Watford                  v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Crystal Palace    (1500)  
Arsenal                  v Manchester United (1730)  
Sunday, December 3       
Bournemouth              v Southampton       (1330)  
Manchester City          v West Ham United   (1600)

