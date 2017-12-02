FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2017 / 2:26 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Arsenal                  1 Alexandre Lacazette 49                                                    
Manchester United        3 Antonio Valencia 4, Jesse Lingard 11,63                                   
Red Card: Paul Pogba 74  
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 59,547
- - -
West Bromwich Albion     0                                                                           
Crystal Palace           0                                                                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,531
- - -
Leicester City           1 Demarai Gray 6                                                            
Burnley                  0                                                                           
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,714
- - -
Everton                  2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 47, Dominic Calvert-Lewin 73                             
Huddersfield Town        0                                                                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,167
- - -
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Glenn Murray 51pen                                                        
Liverpool                5 Emre Can 30, Roberto Firmino 31,48, Philippe Coutinho 87, Lewis Dunk 89og 
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 30,631
- - -
Stoke City               2 Xherdan Shaqiri 36, Mame Biram Diouf 40                                   
Swansea City             1 Wilfried Bony 3                                                           
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 28,261
- - -
Watford                  1 Christian Kabasele 13                                                     
Tottenham Hotspur        1 Son Heung-Min 25                                                          
Red Card: Davinson Sanchez 52
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,278
- - -
Chelsea                  3 Eden Hazard 21,74pen, Alvaro Morata 33                                    
Newcastle United         1 Dwight Gayle 12                                                           
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 41,538
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, December 3   
Bournemouth          v Southampton     (1330)  
Manchester City      v West Ham United (1600)

