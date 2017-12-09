UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Newcastle United 2 Joselu 4, Dwight Gayle 73 Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 20, Demarai Gray 60, Ayoze Perez 86og Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 52,117 - - - Huddersfield Town 2 Steve Mounie 12,43 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,018 - - - Burnley 1 Scott Arfield 45 Watford 0 Red Card: Marvin Zeegelaar 39 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,479 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Luka Milivojevic 41pen, Scott Dann 44 Missed penalty: Christian Benteke 90+3 Bournemouth 2 Jermain Defoe 10,45+3 Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 24,823 - - - Swansea City 1 Wilfried Bony 81 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,580 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 5 Ryan Shawcross 21og, Son Heung-Min 53, Harry Kane 54,65, Christian Eriksen 74 Stoke City 1 Ryan Shawcross 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 62,202 - - - West Ham United 1 Marko Arnautovic 6 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,953 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 10 Southampton v Arsenal (1200) Liverpool v Everton (1415) Manchester United v Manchester City (1630)