FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Global Economy
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 13, 2017 / 9:40 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, December 13
Manchester United        1 Romelu Lukaku 25                                        
Bournemouth              0                                                         
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 74,798
- - -
West Ham United          0                                                         
Arsenal                  0                                                         
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,921
- - -
Liverpool                0                                                         
West Bromwich Albion     0                                                         
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,243
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur        2 Serge Aurier 40, Son Heung-Min 87                       
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                         
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 46,438
- - -
Swansea City             0                                                         
Manchester City          4 David Silva 27,52, Kevin De Bruyne 34, Sergio Aguero 85 
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,870
- - -
Newcastle United         0                                                         
Red Card: Jonjo Shelvey 90+5
Everton                  1 Wayne Rooney 27                                         
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 51,042
- - -
Southampton              1 Dusan Tadic 61                                          
Leicester City           4 Riyad Mahrez 11, Shinji Okazaki 32,69, Andy King 38     
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 27,714
- - -
Tuesday, December 12
Huddersfield Town        1 Laurent Depoitre 90+2                                   
Chelsea                  3 Tiemoue Bakayoko 23, Willian 43, Pedro 50               
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 24,169
- - -
Crystal Palace           2 Bakary Sako 89, James McArthur 90+2                     
Watford                  1 Daryl Janmaat 3                                         
Red Card: Tom Cleverley 87
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,566
- - -
Burnley                  1 Ashley Barnes 89                                        
Stoke City               0                                                         
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,909
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Saturday, December 16    
Leicester City           v Crystal Palace    (1230)  
Arsenal                  v Newcastle United  (1500)  
Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley           (1500)  
Chelsea                  v Southampton       (1500)  
Stoke City               v West Ham United   (1500)  
Watford                  v Huddersfield Town (1500)  
Manchester City          v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)  
Sunday, December 17      
West Bromwich Albion     v Manchester United (1415)  
Bournemouth              v Liverpool         (1630)  
Monday, December 18      
Everton                  v Swansea City      (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.