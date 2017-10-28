FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Soccer News
October 28, 2017 / 1:26 PM / in 7 hours

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Bournemouth          0                                                                 
Chelsea              1 Eden Hazard 51                                                  
Halftime: 0-0;       
- - -
Arsenal              2 Sead Kolasinac 51, Aaron Ramsey 57                              
Swansea City         1 Sam Clucas 22                                                   
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 59,493
- - -
Crystal Palace       2 Luka Milivojevic 50pen, Wilfried Zaha 90+7                      
West Ham United      2 Javier Hernandez 31, Andre Ayew 43                              
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,242
- - -
Liverpool            3 Daniel Sturridge 50, Roberto Firmino 58, Georginio Wijnaldum 75 
Missed penalty: Mohamed Salah 42
Huddersfield Town    0                                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,268
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Jay Rodriguez 13, Matthew Phillips 90+2                         
Manchester City      3 Leroy Sane 10, Fernandinho 15, Raheem Sterling 64               
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 24,003
- - -
Watford              0                                                                 
Stoke City           1 Darren Fletcher 16                                              
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,087
- - -
Manchester United    1 Anthony Martial 81                                              
Tottenham Hotspur    0                                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,034
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Sunday, October 29       
Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton      (1330)  
Leicester City           v Everton          (1600)  
Monday, October 30       
Burnley                  v Newcastle United (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
