UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 17 Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4 Philippe Coutinho 20, Dejan Lovren 26, Mohamed Salah 44, Roberto Firmino 66 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 10,780 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Gareth Barry 77 Manchester United 2 Romelu Lukaku 27, Jesse Lingard 35 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 24,782 - - - Saturday, December 16 Manchester City 4 Ilkay Gundogan 14, Kevin De Bruyne 70, Raheem Sterling 80,90 Missed penalty: Gabriel Jesus 75 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Christian Eriksen 90+3 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,214 - - - Stoke City 0 West Ham United 3 Mark Noble 19pen, Marko Arnautovic 75, Diafra Sakho 86 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 29,265 - - - Chelsea 1 Marcos Alonso 45+3 Southampton 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,562 - - - Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Missed penalty: Glenn Murray 36 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,921 - - - Arsenal 1 Mesut Ozil 23 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,379 - - - Watford 1 Abdoulaye Doucoure 68 Red Card: Troy Deeney 33 Huddersfield Town 4 Elias Kachunga 6, Aaron Mooy 23,89pen, Laurent Depoitre 50 Red Card: Jonathan Hogg 61 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,026 - - - Leicester City 0 Red Card: Wilfred Ndidi 61 Crystal Palace 3 Christian Benteke 19, Wilfried Zaha 40, Bakary Sako 90+4 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 31,081 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 18 Everton v Swansea City (2000)