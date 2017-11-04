UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday West Ham United 1 Manuel Lanzini 55 Liverpool 4 Mohamed Salah 21,75, Joel Matip 24, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 56 Halftime: 0-2; - - - Huddersfield Town 1 Rajiv Van La Parra 45 Red Card: Christopher Schindler 57 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,169 - - - Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Glenn Murray 29 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,822 - - - Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1 Steve Cook 90+2 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,237 - - - Southampton 0 Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 81 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,491 - - - Stoke City 2 Xherdan Shaqiri 39, Peter Crouch 73 Leicester City 2 Vicente Iborra 33, Riyad Mahrez 60 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,602 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 5 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1200) Manchester City v Arsenal (1415) Chelsea v Manchester United (1630) Everton v Watford (1630)