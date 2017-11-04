FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2017 / 2:26 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
West Ham United          1 Manuel Lanzini 55                                              
Liverpool                4 Mohamed Salah 21,75, Joel Matip 24, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 56 
Halftime: 0-2;           
- - -
Huddersfield Town        1 Rajiv Van La Parra 45                                          
Red Card: Christopher Schindler 57
West Bromwich Albion     0                                                                
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,169
- - -
Swansea City             0                                                                
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Glenn Murray 29                                                
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,822
- - -
Newcastle United         0                                                                
Bournemouth              1 Steve Cook 90+2                                                
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,237
- - -
Southampton              0                                                                
Burnley                  1 Sam Vokes 81                                                   
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,491
- - -
Stoke City               2 Xherdan Shaqiri 39, Peter Crouch 73                            
Leicester City           2 Vicente Iborra 33, Riyad Mahrez 60                             
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,602
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, November 5   
Tottenham Hotspur    v Crystal Palace    (1200)  
Manchester City      v Arsenal           (1415)  
Chelsea              v Manchester United (1630)  
Everton              v Watford           (1630)

