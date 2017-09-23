FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Soccer News
September 23, 2017 / 1:26 PM / in 24 days

UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Leicester City    2 Shinji Okazaki 45+3, Jamie Vardy 69                                     
Missed penalty: Jamie Vardy 73
Liverpool         3 Mohamed Salah 15, Philippe Coutinho 23, Jordan Henderson 68             
Halftime: 1-2;    
- - -
Southampton       0                                                                         
Manchester United 1 Romelu Lukaku 20                                                        
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,930
- - -
Stoke City        0                                                                         
Chelsea           4 Alvaro Morata 2,77,82, Pedro 30                                         
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,661
- - -
Everton           2 Oumar Niasse 77,82                                                      
Bournemouth       1 Joshua King 49                                                          
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,133
- - -
Burnley           0                                                                         
Huddersfield Town 0                                                                         
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,759
- - -
Manchester City   5 Leroy Sane 44, Raheem Sterling 51,59, Sergio Aguero 79, Fabian Delph 89 
Crystal Palace    0                                                                         
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,526
- - -
Swansea City      1 Tammy Abraham 56                                                        
Watford           2 Andre Gray 13, Richarlison 90                                           
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,372
- - -
West Ham United   2 Javier Hernandez 65, Cheikhou Kouyate 87                                
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Harry Kane 34,38, Christian Eriksen 60                                  
Red Card: Serge Aurier 70
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,988
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                    
Sunday, September 24     
Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United     (1500)  
Monday, September 25     
Arsenal                  v West Bromwich Albion (1900)

