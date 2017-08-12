FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Soccer News
August 12, 2017

UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                                               
Manchester City          2 Sergio Aguero 70, Lewis Dunk 75og                                             
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,415
- - -
West Bromwich Albion     1 Ahmed Hegazy 31                                                               
Bournemouth              0                                                                               
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 25,011
- - -
Chelsea                  2 Alvaro Morata 69, David Luiz 88                                               
Red Card: Gary Cahill 14, Cesc Fabregas 81
Burnley                  3 Sam Vokes 24,43, Stephen Ward 39                                              
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 41,616
- - -
Crystal Palace           0                                                                               
Huddersfield Town        3 Joel Ward 23og, Steve Mounie 26,78                                            
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,448
- - -
Everton                  1 Wayne Rooney 45+1                                                             
Stoke City               0                                                                               
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,045
- - -
Southampton              0                                                                               
Swansea City             0                                                                               
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,447
- - -
Watford                  3 Stefano Okaka Chuka 8, Abdoulaye Doucoure 31, Miguel Britos 90+4              
Liverpool                3 Sadio Mane 29, Roberto Firmino 55pen, Mohamed Salah 57                        
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 20,407
- - -
Friday, August 11
Arsenal                  4 Alexandre Lacazette 2, Danny Welbeck 45+2, Aaron Ramsey 83, Olivier Giroud 85 
Leicester City           3 Shinji Okazaki 5, Jamie Vardy 29,56                                           
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 59,387
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, August 13    
Newcastle United     v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)  
Manchester United    v West Ham United   (1500)

