UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 10 Manchester United 1 Marcus Rashford 45+2 Manchester City 2 David Silva 43, Nicolas Otamendi 54 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 74,847 - - - Liverpool 1 Mohamed Salah 42 Everton 1 Wayne Rooney 77pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,082 - - - Southampton 1 Charlie Austin 3 Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 88 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,643 - - - Saturday, December 9 Newcastle United 2 Joselu 4, Dwight Gayle 73 Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 20, Demarai Gray 60, Ayoze Perez 86og Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 52,117 - - - Huddersfield Town 2 Steve Mounie 12,43 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,018 - - - Burnley 1 Scott Arfield 45 Watford 0 Red Card: Marvin Zeegelaar 39 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,479 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Luka Milivojevic 41pen, Scott Dann 44 Missed penalty: Christian Benteke 90+3 Bournemouth 2 Jermain Defoe 10,45+3 Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 24,823 - - - Swansea City 1 Wilfried Bony 81 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,580 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 5 Ryan Shawcross 21og, Son Heung-Min 53, Harry Kane 54,65, Christian Eriksen 74 Stoke City 1 Ryan Shawcross 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 62,202 - - - West Ham United 1 Marko Arnautovic 6 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,953 - - -