UPDATE 4-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Watford 2 Troy Deeney 71pen, Tom Cleverley 90+2 Arsenal 1 Per Mertesacker 39 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,384 - - - Swansea City 2 Tammy Abraham 42,48 Huddersfield Town 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,657 - - - Burnley 1 Chris Wood 85 West Ham United 1 Michail Antonio 19 Red Card: Andy Carroll 27 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,945 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Cesar Azpilicueta 11og, Wilfried Zaha 45 Chelsea 1 Tiemoue Bakayoko 18 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 25,480 - - - Manchester City 7 Gabriel Jesus 17,56, Raheem Sterling 19, David Silva 27, Fernandinho 60, Leroy Sane 62, Bernardo Silva 79 Stoke City 2 Mame Biram Diouf 44, Kyle Walker 47og Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 54,128 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Christian Eriksen 47 Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 73,502 - - - Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,912 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton (1230) Southampton v Newcastle United (1500) Monday, October 16 Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion (1900)