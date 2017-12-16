FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Soccer News
December 16, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Manchester City          4 Ilkay Gundogan 14, Kevin De Bruyne 70, Raheem Sterling 80,90 
Missed penalty: Gabriel Jesus 75
Tottenham Hotspur        1 Christian Eriksen 90+3                                       
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,214
- - -
Stoke City               0                                                              
West Ham United          3 Mark Noble 19pen, Marko Arnautovic 75, Diafra Sakho 86       
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 29,265
- - -
Chelsea                  1 Marcos Alonso 45+3                                           
Southampton              0                                                              
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,562
- - -
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                              
Missed penalty: Glenn Murray 36
Burnley                  0                                                              
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,921
- - -
Arsenal                  1 Mesut Ozil 23                                                
Newcastle United         0                                                              
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,379
- - -
Watford                  1 Abdoulaye Doucoure 68                                        
Red Card: Troy Deeney 33 
Huddersfield Town        4 Elias Kachunga 6, Aaron Mooy 23,89pen, Laurent Depoitre 50   
Red Card: Jonathan Hogg 61
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,026
- - -
Leicester City           0                                                              
Red Card: Wilfred Ndidi 61
Crystal Palace           3 Christian Benteke 19, Wilfried Zaha 40, Bakary Sako 90+4     
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 31,081
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, December 17  
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1415)  
Bournemouth          v Liverpool         (1630)  
Monday, December 18  
Everton              v Swansea City      (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
