Sunderland appoint Coleman as new manager

REUTERS - Sunderland have appointed former Wales boss Chris Coleman as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal, the English Championship club said on Sunday.

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Wales vs Panama - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - November 14, 2017 Wales manager Chris Coleman applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

The 47-year-old replaces Simon Grayson, who was sacked by the second-tier club at the end of October after only 18 games in charge.

“The football club has conducted a thorough process over the last three weeks to identify the best manager for the job, before and after which Chris was the clear first choice,” Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain said in a statement.

“We are delighted that he and Kit Symons, his assistant manager, have joined us, and are now focused on working together to get the football club moving in the right direction.”

Coleman led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in their first major tournament since 1958. He left the job after their hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia ended last month.

“The club worked incredibly hard to make sure we were a good fit and to show me the potential that can be achieved here,” Coleman said.

“I believe that every person at this football club, every player and every supporter has a part to play in getting us back to where we belong.”

Sunderland, relegated from the Premier League last season, are currently bottom of the second-tier standings with just one win in 17 matches.

Coleman’s first game will be Tuesday’s trip to fifth-placed Aston Villa in the Championship.