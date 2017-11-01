FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: McKinlay and Stockdale take temporary charge of Sunderland
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
New York Attack
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 1, 2017 / 4:43 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Soccer: McKinlay and Stockdale take temporary charge of Sunderland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sunderland have named first-team coaches Billy McKinlay and Robbie Stockdale as joint caretaker managers following Simon Grayson’s sacking, ahead of Sunday’s Tees-Wear derby with Middlesbrough.

Sunderland parted company with Grayson with the north-east club third-from-bottom of the English Championship (second tier) after a 3-3 draw at home to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

They have won just one of their 15 league games so far this season -- a 3-1 success at Norwich City on Aug. 13 -- and have 10 points after also having seven draws and seven defeats.

“A further announcement regarding the vacant manager’s position will be made in due course,” the club said in a statement on their website (www.safc.com).

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.