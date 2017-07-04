FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Soccer-Chelsea's Abraham joins Swansea on a season-long loan
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
July 4, 2017 / 2:59 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Chelsea's Abraham joins Swansea on a season-long loan

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has joined Swansea City on a season-long loan deal, the Welsh club said on Tuesday.

Abraham, who also signed a new five-year contract with his parent club, scored 26 goals in 48 games on loan at English Championship side Bristol City last season.

He also scored once in four games as England's under-21 side reached the semi-finals of the European Championship last month.

The 19-year-old will join Swansea boss Paul Clement, who worked as a coach at Chelsea between 2007 and 2011.

Swansea, who finished 15th in the Premier League last season, open their 2017-18 campaign at Southampton on Aug. 12. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.