Soccer: Striker Ayew joins his brother at Swansea

LONDON (Reuters) - Swansea have re-signed Ghanaian striker Andre Ayew from West Ham United in a deal the Welsh club said on their website broke their transfer record.

British media reported the deal was worth 18 million pounds ($25.5 million), rising to 20 million pounds with add-ons, the same amount West Ham paid for him in 2016.

“Ayew has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Liberty Stadium,” Swansea said on Wednesday.

The move reunited Ayew, 28, with his younger brother Jordan, who has been leading Swansea’s frontline in recent games.

Andre Ayew scored 12 goals in 34 appearances in his first spell at Swansea in the 2015-16 season.