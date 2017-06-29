FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Captain Britton signs new deal at Swansea
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 29, 2017 / 8:15 AM / a month ago

Captain Britton signs new deal at Swansea

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 21/5/17West Bromwich Albion’s James Morrison in action with Swansea City’s Leon Britton Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - Swansea City captain Leon Britton has signed a new one-year deal at the Premier League club, the Welsh team have said.

The 34-year-old has made over 450 appearances for Swansea in two long-term spells at the club starting in 2003, with a six-month stint at Sheffield United in the 2010-11 campaign. Britton played 16 league games last campaign for the team who finished 15th.

"I'm 35 in September but I feel there is plenty left in the tank for me to play in the first team and have an effect on the team..." the midfielder told the club's website (www.swanseacity.com).

"My idea is to stay at the football club. I've spoken to the chairman and manager about the time when I do finish playing football and I can stay at the club as a coach.

"At the moment my main focus is as a player and giving everything in that respect."

The Englishman's new contract also includes an option for a one-year contract extension along with a guaranteed coaching role at the club after his retirement.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.