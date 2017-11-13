FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Britton takes up player-coach role at Swansea
November 13, 2017 / 4:51 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Soccer-Britton takes up player-coach role at Swansea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Swansea City midfielder Leon Britton has joined manager Paul Clement’s backroom staff in a player-assistant coach role, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Britton, 35, replaces Claude Makelele who left the Welsh club to become the manager of Belgian’s KAS Eupen.

“I am delighted that Leon has agreed to take on the role as player-assistant coach,” Clement told the club website (www.swanseacity.com).

“I feel he is the perfect person for the role at this time. He is still very much in my plans as a player, but now we can tap into his knowledge as a coach too. He has a lot to give in that respect.”

Britton, who has made over 500 appearances for Swansea in spells at the club, will be replaced as captain. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

